CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BOOM
|Galloper Gold Corp.
|Wednesday November 12, 2025
|CC
|Core Silver Corp.
|FTEL
|First Tellurium Corp.
|IZO
|Izotropic Corporation
|NTMC
|Neotech Metals Corp.
|RI
|Royalties Inc.
|SUU
|Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
|ZTE
|ZTEST Electronics Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
