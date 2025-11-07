Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-11-07 03:10:50
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
BOOM Galloper Gold Corp. Wednesday November 12, 2025
CC Core Silver Corp.
FTEL First Tellurium Corp.
IZO Izotropic Corporation
NTMC Neotech Metals Corp.
RI Royalties Inc.
SUU Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
ZTE ZTEST Electronics Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.

