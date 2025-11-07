Lecturer in Human Geography, University of East Anglia

Casper Laing Ebbensgaard is Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of East Anglia. His research investigates how human-environment relations are conditioned by elemental media and their manipulation through architectural design and urban planning practice. By drawing attention to the role of architecture in shaping geographies of inequality and injustice in cities, his research investigates the affective politics of vertical urbanism, the nocturnal city and the dark underworld of mining and extraction. His research is ethnographic and engages in creative collaborations with artists, urban designers and community groups to co-produce materials that both render the affective conditions of life within the asymmetrical power geometries of cities palpable to wider audiences, while also, developing propositions for developing more just and durable forms of cohabiting in cities. He is the recipient of several research grants, including a Leverhulme Early Career Fellowship and the CCA-WRI Research Fellowship.

–present Lecturer in Human Geography, University of East Anglia

Experience