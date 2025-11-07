Magic Hour Announces Free Access To Video-To-Video Tool, Now Featuring 400+ Art Styles

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Magic Hour Video-to-Video"Magic Hour announces several updates to its Video-to-Video tool, now featuring 400+ art styles and free for all users for more accessible creative video production.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES - November 7, 2025 - Magic hour has announced several updates to its Video-to-Video (V2V) tool. The updates introduce access to over 400 art styles and is now free for all users, making creative video production faster and more accessible.

“We want to make creative tools easy to use and available to everyone. By making the Video-to-Video tool free and expanding it with over 400 art styles, more people can create and experiment with video in their own way,” said Runbo Li, Co-founder and CEO of Magic Hour.







Key Features:

Over 400 art style presets from cinematic to illustration-based styles

Automatic prompt generation based on the the selected art style

Real-time pre-generation preview option



The new update supports diverse use cases, from creative projects to professional uses. For example, sports teams like the Dallas Mavericks use the tool to transform player highlights into superheroes or anime characters displayed on the jumbotron. Magic Hour's team has also generated 300 million social media views by reimagining NBA highlights in historical and fictional scenes like WWI or Game of Thrones. Microdrama studios also have used the Video-to-Video tool to turn live-action dramas into animes, which multiplies the amount of content generated per shoot and allows them to localize to different geographies.

Magic hour itself is known as an AI-powered creative platform that develops tools to simplify visual production for people. Besides Video-to-Video, the platform also offers a range of tools such as image editor, talking photo, and lip sync that help users easily create and enhance visual materials. By combining advanced AI models with a beginner-friendly interface, Magic Hour aims to make high-quality content creation simple and accessible for everyone.

Magic Hour Video-to-Video is now available for free at