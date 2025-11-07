Shanghai Commercial Bank Unveils From Shanghai To Hong Kong, Connecting The World Exhibition To Mark Its 75Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - Shanghai Commercial Bank (the Bank) officially inaugurated its 75th anniversary celebrations today with a kick-off ceremony for its landmark exhibition, "From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World". The ceremony was officiated by The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, alongside Mr. Stephen LEE Ching-yen, Chairman of Shanghai Commercial Bank; Mr. Lincoln YUNG Chu-kuen, JP, Director, The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank^; Mr. John YUNG Con-sing, Non-executive Director, Shanghai Commercial Bank; and Mr. Wallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive, Shanghai Commercial Bank.









Officiating at the kick-off ceremony for Shanghai Commercial Bank's 75th anniversary celebrations are: The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government (Middle); Mr. Stephen LEE Ching-yen, Chairman of Shanghai Commercial Bank (Second Left); Mr. Lincoln YUNG Chu-kuen, JP, Director of The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank (Second Right); Mr. John YUNG Con-sing, Non-executive Director of Shanghai Commercial Bank (First Right); and Mr. Wallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive of Shanghai Commercial Bank (First Left).

Proud Heritage, Forward-Looking Vision



The event underscores the Bank's deep-rooted confidence in Hong Kong's future and its unwavering commitment to supporting the city's economy and its people.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Stephen LEE, Chairman of Shanghai Commercial Bank, highlighted the Bank's unique legacy and strategic positioning. "Our 75-year journey reflects Hong Kong's story of growth and resilience. Our core strength has been a steadfast focus on our corporate and SME customers, as well as high net worth individuals, fostering deep trust and long-term relationships that span generations and geographies," said Mr. LEE.



"A key differentiator is our Tribank alliance with Bank of Shanghai* in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank in Taiwan. This powerful strategic network of over 400 outlets provides a global platform for our customers to expand their business, investment, and personal banking reach, seamlessly connecting our customers to the opportunities across Chinese Mainland, Southeast Asia, and even worldwide through this strategic alliance."



Mr. Wallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive of Shanghai Commercial Bank, outlined the Bank's forward-looking strategy. "We are a bank that anticipates change, embraces innovation and takes decisive actions," Mr. LAM stated.



"Building on our legacy, our strategy is clear. First, we will accelerate our digital transformation. Having joined the HKMA-Cyberport GenA.I. Sandbox, we are embedding AI across all operations: from streamlining account openings with smarter KYC to delivering hyper-personalised financial advice. Imagine your banker anticipating needs before you ask – that's the future we're building."



"Second, we will amplify our global reach. With established presence in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, alongside our strong foothold in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, our Tribank alliance enables us to extend our international reach. This positions us perfectly to serve families and businesses across geographies – whether supporting Hong Kong entrepreneurs expanding to ASEAN or mainland SMEs going global, we deliver personalised one-stop expertise."



"Third, we are reinvigorating our brand to strengthen our core values and connect with both current and future generations. For younger customers, we offer intuitive digital-first solutions. For long-standing customers, we preserve the human touch and personalised service they cherish. For all, we remain a bank that values trust above all – a commitment embedded in every decision we make."



75th Anniversary Exhibition: From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World



The ceremony marked the opening of the 75th Anniversary Exhibition, which runs until 5 December 2025. The exhibition features 75 exhibits celebrating the Bank's storied journey and showcasing its future vision. Must-see items include:





A replica of the massive 1931 Vault Door from the original Shanghai Head Office, embodying the grandeur, trust and security of classic banking. This gateway connects the visitor to the world.

Intricate architectural models of the Bank's iconic buildings, including the 1968 Hong Kong Head Office in Central and its overseas branches.

A Cheque Writer machine, used for printing secure cashier's cheques in the 1960s through the 1990s. Visitors can print their own 75th Anniversary Time Cheque in different currencies and amounts as a special souvenir. A dedicated Digital Experience Zone featuring the interactive installation "AI Chief Executive", which showcases the Bank's digital vision and latest fintech applications. Visitors can engage in a dynamic dialogue with our AI-powered Chief Executive to discover how fintech is shaping the future of banking.

Shanghai Commercial Bank 75th Anniversary Exhibition





Theme:

From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World

傳承滬港 ‧ 連繫國際

Dates:

8 November to 5 December 2025

Venues:

2/F & 27/F, Shanghai Commercial Bank Tower, 12 Queen's Road Central

Admission:

Free (Online registration is required for access to the 27/F exhibition area)

Guided Tours:

Reservations must be made through online registration.















The 75th Anniversary logo features a primary colour palette combining the Bank's distinctive red with purple, which represents Hong Kong in the proud Tribank branding. The numeral "75" is designed to resemble both a ribbon and a petal, symbolising the Bauhinia flower. This design underscores the inseparable bond between Shanghai Commercial Bank and Hong Kong, seamlessly integrating the Bank's identity with its milestone celebrations. Embracing the spirit of adaptability and innovation embodied by the ribbon, the Bank moves forward to explore new possibilities, creating lasting value for society, customers, employees, and the Bank itself.