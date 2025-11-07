Circular Saw Blade Market To Hit USD 11.3 Billion By 2035 - Growth Accelerates Across North America, Europe, APAC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The circular saw blade market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2025 to USD 11.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Ripping Blades will dominate with a 32.8% market share, while 7 to 12 inches will lead the diameter segment with a 40.0% share.

Executives eye this growth for margin gains in high-velocity segments. Precision cutting now ties directly to project speed and safety. Brands delivering durable, versatile blades capture repeat industrial buys and DIY loyalty amid infrastructure pushes.

Fast Facts

- Market size 2025: USD 6.8 billion

- Market size 2035: USD 11.3 billion

- CAGR: 5.2%

- Top blade type: Ripping blades (32.8% share)

- Top diameter: 7 to 12 inches (40.0% share)

- Top material: Carbide-tipped (50.0% share)

- Growth hubs: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

What is winning, and why:

Ripping blades win with grain-cutting precision and machine compatibility. Shoppers prioritize longevity and clean results. DIY surge post-pandemic boosts demand for user-friendly options.

- Ripping blades lead at 32.8% share via efficient wood cuts and reduced downtime in automated setups.

- 7-12 inch diameters dominate with 40.0% share for balanced capacity and maneuverability across portable saws.

- Carbide-tipped rules at 50.0% share due to hardness, wear resistance, and heavy-duty performance.

Where to play:

Convenience channels grow via e-commerce accessibility and tutorials. Indirect sales fuel volume. Regions with urban builds see fastest uptake.

- India targets 6.4% CAGR from modular furniture and construction surge.

- Japan hits 6.1% CAGR on industrial precision needs.

- China grows at 5.3% CAGR amid infrastructure investments.

- United States achieves 5.0% CAGR with residential-commercial demand.

- Germany at 4.1% CAGR from renovation projects.

What teams should do next

R&D

- Develop laser-cut stabilizers for ripping blades to extend life in high-speed ops.

- Test diamond coatings against carbide for cost-life tradeoffs in masonry.

- Prototype anti-vibration slots for 7-12 inch blades to cut noise.

Marketing & Sales

- Target DIY via social tutorials on ripping blade versatility.

- Bundle carbide-tipped sets with portable saws for e-commerce upsell.

- Highlight safety features in B2B pitches to construction firms.

Regulatory & QA

- Certify blades for workplace safety standards in North America and Europe.

- Audit material purity to meet evolving alloy regulations.

- Track adoption of automated cutting for compliance updates.

Sourcing

- Secure carbide supply chains from Tier 1 players like Kyocera and Bosch.

- Expand indirect channels in Asia-Pacific for volume scale.

- Negotiate with regional vendors for specialty blade localization.

Three quick plays this quarter

- Launch ripping blade demo videos for DIY platforms.

- Pilot carbide bundles in India furniture channels.

- Survey US contractors on diameter preferences.

The take:

Construction and DIY habits lock in weekly tool buys. Brands nailing carbide durability and ripping precision turn one-off projects into loyal revenue. Infrastructure waves make blades essential for speed and trust in every cut.

