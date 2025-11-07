Local Photographer Heather Hathaway Expands From Palm Harbor To Offer Full-Service Photography Throughout Tampa Bay
Heather Hathaway specializes in weddings, family moments, and lifestyle stories. The team also handles corporate events, headshots, sports, and product photography. Each project receives careful planning, clear direction, and precise editing.
Services include:
Weddings, elopements, and engagements
Family portraits, maternity, and newborns
Headshots and personal branding
Events and corporate coverage
Sports and action photography
Commercial and product photography
Heather serves Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, East Lake, Trinity, Land O' Lakes, Lutz, and the greater Tampa Bay area. Clients can expect a smooth process, from consult and timeline planning to delivery of final images. Session options fit busy schedules and varied needs.
Heather is a F.I.R.S.T. Institute graduate and a member of TAPPA, FPP, and PPA. This background supports strong technical skills, reliable lighting, and consistent results in studio and on location.
Bookings are open for all seasons. Studio or on-location sessions are available. Dates fill quickly in peak months, so early scheduling is recommended.
About Heather Hathaway Photography, LLC
Heather Hathaway Photography, LLC provides Baby, Portrait, Event, and Commercial Photography across Tampa Bay. The studio blends artistic vision with technical expertise to capture real moments and professional brand stories. Services cover intimate weddings, family portraits, headshots, sports, product, and corporate events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment