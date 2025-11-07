Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Enters Into Amendment No. 8 Of The Revolving Credit Agreement


2025-11-07 11:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 3, 2025, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the“Company”) entered into Amendment No. 8 to its Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement (the“RCA Amendment”) among the Company and the lender, PNC Bank. The Revolving Credit Agreement Amendment makes certain changes to the Company's existing $105 million Revolving Credit Agreement among the same parties (the“Existing RCA”, and as amended, the“Revolving Credit Agreement”), including:

  • Extended the final maturity date to October 31, 2030;
  • Increased the Revolving Credit Limit from $105.0 million to $150.0 million;
  • Existing limitations on Acquisitions, Dispositions and Distributions were replaced by a pro forma excess availability requirement of no less than 20% of the line cap or a fixed cover charge ratio >1.00x and excess availability no less than 15%.
    • Investor Relations Contact: At the Company:
    Investor Relations Eric Thiele
    New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    ... ...
    (814) 766-2211



    MENAFN07112025004107003653ID1110311667



    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    Search