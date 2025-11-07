The Gambia's Ministry Of Petroleum And Energy To Present National Energy Agenda At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, November 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia, is confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference & exhibition. Taking place in Dakar from December 8-10 under the High Patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, the event will unite ministers, CEOs, investors and project developers to explore West Africa's evolving oil, gas and power landscape.

Camara's participation comes as The Gambia accelerates reforms to attract investment and expand energy access nationwide. In September 2025, the government launched its first National Energy Compact, a $552 million framework developed under financial institutions the World Bank and African Development Bank's Mission 300 initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. The Compact aims to achieve a 90% national electrification rate by the end of 2025 through infrastructure expansion, regional integration, renewable deployment and private sector engagement.

In support of these goals, The Gambia recently introduced competitive tendering for all future energy projects, replacing direct negotiations to promote transparency, enhance competition and improve cost efficiency. The new framework is expected to attract private investment, accelerate electrification and strengthen national energy reliability.

As such, participants at this year's event will have the opportunity to learn about exploration prospects, The Gambia's infrastructure buildouts, regional collaboration and the transition to cleaner energy systems. During the conference, Camara is expected to address how The Gambia is advancing power-sector integration to strengthen its position in the regional energy market.

“Camara's engagement at MSGBC 2025 will not only reflect The Gambia's growing energy ambitions but also its drive to attract investment, strengthen regional integration and align with broader continental energy transition goals,” said Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital & Power.

