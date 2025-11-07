Teneo.Ai Expands Teneo 8 With AI Agents For Healthcare - Delivering GDPR And HIPAA-Compliant Automation With Full PII Protection And Enterprise-Grade Security

MENAFN - Pressat) Teneo Expands Teneo 8 with AI Agents for Healthcare - Delivering GDPR and HIPAA-Compliant Automation with Full PII Protection and Enterprise-Grade Security

Teneo, the agentic AI company transforming enterprise contact centers, today announced the expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for Healthcare - a secure, GDPR and HIPAA-compliant solution designed to help healthcare providers, insurers, and networks automate sensitive patient interactions safely and at scale.

Built on Teneo's proven Hybrid AI architecture, the new healthcare offering enables hospitals and payers to deploy AI agents that handle appointment scheduling, triage, claims processing, and discharge follow-ups - with enterprise-grade governance, no data leakage, and real-time compliance visibility.

Built for Compliance and Data Privacy

Teneo 8 for Healthcare embeds security controls at every layer of its architecture, ensuring compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO 27001, while aligning with the internal governance frameworks of regulated organizations.

Key features include:

PII and PHI Redaction: Automatically detects and masks sensitive data during voice or text interactions.

Teneo Secrets Management: Built-in credential and token vault with role-based access control (RBAC) for controlled access to protected information.

Full Auditability: Every AI agent decision, model call, and API event is logged and traceable for analytics and compliance validation.

Data Residency & Retention Policies: Organizations define where and how long patient data is stored, ensuring regional compliance.

With Teneo 8, healthcare organizations can reduce call handling times, improve accuracy and patient satisfaction, and free human agents to focus on complex care coordination.

Hybrid AI You Can Trust

The Teneo 8 platform combines Large Language Models (LLMs) with deterministic reasoning for predictable, compliant behavior. This hybrid orchestration ensures that AI agents operate with autonomy and accountability - delivering consistent, human-like dialogue while maintaining strict governance and safety guardrails.

Seamless Integration Across Healthcare Ecosystems

Powered by the scalable functionalities in this version, Teneo can natively integrate with leading healthcare partners like Ebo, enabling high-throughput, low-latency AI automation across voice and digital channels.

Availability

Teneo 8 AI Agents for Healthcare are available immediately to enterprise customers worldwide. Deployment support, compliance documentation, and ROI modeling are offered by Teneo's healthcare enablement team.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Angselius-Schönbeck - Chief Impact Officer, Teneo

Email: ...

About Teneo

Teneo (SSME:TENEO ) delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.

Trusted by global leaders like AT&T, HelloFresh, Swisscom, and Telefónica, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.

Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE -maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.

We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.

Learn more at .