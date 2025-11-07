Britain Lifts Sanctions On Syrian President, Interior Minister
London: Britain on Friday lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa, following a similar decision by the UN Security Council on Thursday.
It also lifted sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab, according to a statement by the British government.
Yesterday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to remove the names of the Syrian president and interior minister from the international sanctions list, after voting in favor of a draft resolution submitted by the United States.
14 members of the Security Council voted for the resolution, while China abstained.
In a press statement on the sidelines of his participation in the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, President Al Sharaa said: "This decision is a step in the right direction," noting that many countries have helped Syria to have sanctions lifted and to reposition itself regionally and internationally.
