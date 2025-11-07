Conversation Intelligence Software Market Valued At USD 22.89 Billion In 2024, Anticipated To Hit USD 49.52 Billion By 2032 Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 22.89 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 49.52 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 10.18% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based Solutions)
. By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)
. By Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Retail, BFSI, Real Estate, Other Verticals)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- 2025: Akamai launched Firewall for AI, providing multilayered protection for AI applications against unauthorized queries, adversarial inputs, and large-scale data-scraping attempts 2024: Cloudflare enhanced its AI inference platform with powerful GPU upgrades, faster inference, larger model support, and improved observability, enabling developers to build more powerful AI applications.
- Training Data & AI Model Scale Metrics – helps you understand how increasing training data volumes and advanced AI model scaling enhance speech recognition accuracy, contextual understanding, and real-time conversation analytics. Platform Usage Insights (Mobile vs. Desktop) – helps you analyze the shift in user engagement patterns across mobile and desktop platforms, offering clarity on deployment optimization and feature integration for different device environments. Call Duration & Complexity Analysis – helps you evaluate interaction lengths, sentiment trends, and call complexity levels to assess agent performance, workflow efficiency, and automation potential in customer support operations. Coaching & Training Impact Metrics – helps you gauge how AI-driven feedback and conversation scoring tools improve employee training outcomes, sales conversions, and customer satisfaction rates. Deployment Model Insights (Self-Service vs. Managed) – helps you identify adoption patterns between self-service and managed deployments, guiding investment decisions based on scalability, customization, and IT resource availability. Security & Compliance Benchmarks – helps you understand how data encryption, user authentication, and adherence to GDPR and HIPAA standards ensure the secure and compliant handling of sensitive conversation data.
