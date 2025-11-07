CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend And Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on January 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

CTS Corporation also announced a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its common stock.

This program replaces the prior share repurchase program that was approved in February 2024. The program has no set expiration date and allows for repurchases to be made from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and actual amount of shares repurchased depend on various factors, including market conditions.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

