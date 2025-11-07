Draganfly To Host Shareholder Update Call On November 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on November 12, 2025, at 5:30 PM EST.

The call will be led by Cameron Chell , Draganfly's Chief Executive Officer, who will provide updates on the Company's key milestones and strategic initiatives for the quarter . Paul Sun , Chief Financial Officer, will present highlights of the Company's third quarter performance. Draganfly's Q3 2025 financial results are scheduled for formal release after market close on November 12, 2025 .

Shareholders are invited to register for the call here : here.

Pre-submitted investor questions are welcome and will be addressed during the call.

Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing: ....

