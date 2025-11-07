Punchcut Appoints Akshat Srivastava Director Of Design Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Design Innovation Agency Expands Its AI Prototyping & Development Practice to Help Companies Deliver Intelligent, Dynamic, and Human-Centered Product Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punchcut, a design and innovation agency helping companies unlock growth with human-centered AI, today announced the appointment of Akshat Srivastava as Director of Design Engineering. He will lead the growing AI Prototyping & Development practice, uniting UX strategy, technical R&D, and AI-native design systems to help clients ship intelligent products at scale.

As a Principal Design Technologist at Punchcut, Srivastava has led design engineering and innovation strategy for clients including Google, Samsung, Amazon, and Ford. He specializes in advising organizations on generative AI, spatial computing, and multimodal interfaces, guiding teams to translate design vision into production-ready systems that can scale and earn user trust.

“Every company is facing the AI transformation challenge, and they need elite specialists to guide the way,” said Ken Olewiler, CEO of Punchcut.“Akshat's leadership strengthens our ability to help clients create AI experiences that are not only technologically advanced but also deeply human.”

The expansion of Punchcut's AI Prototyping & Development practice builds on the firm's expertise in agentic AI, the emerging wave of intelligence that can autonomously plan, reason, use tools, and coordinate in multi-agent settings. This evolution demands a new design playbook, as experiences shift from predictable, deterministic screens to fluid, intent-driven collaboration. Experiences must now support nuanced collaboration where users, AI agents, and connected services negotiate goals dynamically through interfaces that are adaptive, explainable, and emotionally resonant. Punchcut's expanded practice is designed to help companies navigate these shifts by designing experiences that strike the perfect balance between emotional resonance, personalization, and scalability.

“It has never been more critical to design with precise understanding and practical command of the underlying technology, whether it's context & knowledge graphs, governed memory, or real-time multimodal models,” said Akshat Srivastava, Director of Design Engineering at Punchcut.“It's our deep expertise in prototyping with production-grade stacks that allows us to truly feel the next-generation interfaces we're envisioning, and to prototype and test their behaviors with accuracy and rigor. This hands-on, build-to-learn approach is the essence of our AI Prototyping & Development practice.”

Punchcut is a design and innovation accelerator that helps product teams confidently embrace AI transformation through human-centered expertise. Punchcut partners with leading companies to prototype and launch intelligent, scalable, and trusted product experiences by fusing human-centered research with deep design technology expertise. From generative AI and multimodal interfaces to agentic systems and automation pipelines, Punchcut enables teams to turn bold visions into technologically advanced and deeply human solutions for maximum business benefit. Learn more at punchcut and LinkedIn.

