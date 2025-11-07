403
Mysafetherapy, A Digital Mental Health Platform, To Showcase At Web Summit Lisbon 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MySafeTherapy, a fast-growing mental health tech startup redefining how people access therapy online, will exhibit its digital therapy platform at Web Summit Lisbon 2025 on Thursday, November 13, at Booth A8-28.
The platform is built for people who avoid traditional therapy due to stigma, fear, or discomfort.
MySafeTherapy offers a safe, emotionally adaptive alternative through chat-based therapy, video sessions, avatar therapy, and immersive VR mental health experiences.
"Millions of people want support but avoid therapy because it does not feel emotionally safe. We are building a digital mental health platform designed for privacy, comfort, and psychological safety," said Sana Fatima, Founder and CEO of MySafeTherapy. "Web Summit Lisbon is the right stage to introduce a new category of online therapy; one that is human, adaptive, and culturally aware."
What Makes MySafeTherapy Different
1:1 chat therapy for full privacy
Video and audio therapy sessions for real-time emotional support
Avatar-based therapy for users who need emotional distance
Self-guided calming toolkit for anxiety and stress regulation
AR/VR therapy environments for deeper, immersive mental health healing
MySafeTherapy will offer live demos, product walkthroughs, and expert conversations on the future of AI-powered mental health technology, VR therapy, and emotionally safe online therapy platforms.
Why Web Summit Lisbon 2025 Matters
The team will use the event to:
Build partnerships in health tech, wellness tech, and digital therapy ecosystems
Connect with investors focused on mental health innovation and AI therapy platforms
Share a new model of emotionally adaptive digital therapy for Gen Z, millennials, and global users
Drive global discussion around anonymous therapy, privacy-first mental health care, and cultural intelligence in digital wellness platforms
Meet MySafeTherapy at Web Summit Lisbon 2025
Booth A8-28
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Live demos, product talks, and founder meetings on-site
About MySafeTherapy
MySafeTherapy is a digital mental health platform designed for people who do not feel safe or comfortable with traditional therapy formats. The platform combines chat therapy, video therapy, avatar interaction, and immersive AR/VR emotional support to create a stigma-free mental health experience. It serves individuals across multiple regions and is expanding into global markets.
Media Contact
MySafeTherapy - Mental Health Tech Platform
