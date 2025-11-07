$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Halie Kampman

Halie Kampman


2025-11-07 09:12:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Scholar in the Department of Geography, Penn State
Profile Articles Activity

I am a postdoctoral scholar working with Dr. Brian King addressing how COVID-19 is shaping the US opioid epidemic. I earned my PhD in Environmental Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where I lead collaborative social-science oriented projects on food and health geographies in Senegal and Ghana. My dissertation addresses the“nutrition transition” in Ghana, referring to the rapid and dramatic shifts in diets and health as“traditional” foods are seemingly being lost to imported and processed foods. I elevate environmental and socio-historical diagnoses of ill-health, highlighting connections between environmental and bodily health, and show how explanatory theses for causes of ill-health can overlook the perspectives and agency of the people navigating said health problems.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral scholar, Penn State
Education
  • Pennsylvania State University, Geography

The Conversation

MENAFN07112025000199003603ID1110311164



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search