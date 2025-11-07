Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Blacksky Technology, Inc. (BKSY) 3Q25
Key Takeaways:
- Revenue $19.6M and an adj. EBITDA loss; outlook intact with a stronger Q4 expected. New wins topped $60M with a backlog of $322.7M, ~91% international, including a >30M Gen-3 ISR award. Execution and funding remain in place with the next Gen-3 satellite at the launch site and cash plus short-term investments of 147.6M alongside 43.4M of unbilled contract assets.
