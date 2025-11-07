New White Paper Highlights The Value Of Price Transparency Data For Healthcare Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Simple Healthcare this week announced the release of a new white paper, From Data to Deal: Price Transparency Data for Private Equity Investors, examining how the availability of hospital and insurer Price Transparency data is reshaping healthcare investment strategies.

The publication explains how Price Transparency data, made available through the Hospital Price Transparency (HPT) Rule and Transparency in Coverage (TiC) Rule, have created an unprecedented view into the actual negotiated rates between payers and providers. For the first time, investors have access to data on real prices for thousands of rates, which adds critical value to investment decisions.

“Until now, investors relied on incomplete proxies such as Medicare rates or proprietary claims data to estimate healthcare pricing,” said David Muhlestein, CEO of Simple Healthcare.“With Price Transparency, we finally have a clear, accessible view of real reimbursement rates. That visibility can fundamentally change how investment decisions are made.”

Key Findings from the White Paper

.Reimbursement rates directly influence profitability. The paper notes that having access to negotiated rates helps investors get a better view of the potential profitability of their investments, which is crucial.

.Price Transparency can be applied throughout the investment lifecycle. The paper details use cases for investors across deal sourcing, due diligence, deal structuring, post-acquisition, growth and expansion, and exit. Investors can benchmark rates, identify favorable markets, and structure evidence-based valuations using negotiated rate data.

.Data usability remains the biggest challenge. The paper emphasizes that while transparency data holds enormous potential, it is“messy and difficult to interpret.” To become actionable, it must be“thoroughly cleaned, validated, enriched, and simplified”, which is what organizations like Simple Healthcare are striving to do.

About Simple Healthcare

Simple Healthcare is a research-driven data company dedicated to making healthcare pricing clear, accurate, and decision-grade. We transform decision-making by turning complex transparency files into validated datasets-filtering out duplicates, ghost rates, and other noise while enriching with comprehensive provider data-and pairing them with intuitive analytics tools and APIs for fast benchmarking, contract analysis, and market monitoring. Led by experts in health economics, data engineering, and operations, we collaborate with payers, providers, employers, life sciences, and investors to advance the field through peer-reviewed publications, policy work, and practical guidance. Through our platform, data licensing, and publications, we accelerate the adoption of high-quality pricing insights at scale.

From Data to Deal: Price Transparency Data for Private Equity Investors is available for download here.