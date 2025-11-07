DEXCOM CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Investors With Losses Are Notified Of The Upcoming December 26 Court Deadline Contact BFA Law

Investors have until December 26, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in DexCom securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Prime v. DexCom, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-08912.

Why Was DexCom Sued Under the Federal Securities Laws?

DexCom manufactures continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) systems, including the Dexcom G6 and its flagship Dexcom G7.

During the relevant period, DexCom touted the reliability and accuracy of the G7, claiming it was“the most accurate CGM” on the market. The company also told investors that enhancements it made to the G7 were“making it even better” and“enrich[ing] the experiences” of its customers.

As alleged, in truth, DexCom made unauthorized design changes to the G6 and G7, which reduced the accuracy of the devices and exposed customers to potentially life-threatening health risks, and the company ignored safety issues to keep costs down.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

Between March and October 2025, DexCom faced multiple setbacks tied to G6 and G7 quality issues, each triggering significant stock declines. On March 7, 2025, the company disclosed it received an FDA warning letter regarding manufacturing and quality control concerns, which caused DexCom stock to decline $7.12 per share, or more than 9%.

When the FDA published the letter on March 25, 2025, revealing DexCom had modified the G6 and G7 without approval, and that the modifications reduced the accuracy of the products and put customers' health at risk, DexCom stock fell another $3.19 per share, or more than 4%, over two trading days.

Then, on September 18, Hunterbrook published“Dexcom's Fatal Flaws,” a report based on FDA documents, and the accounts of doctors, patients, and DexCom employees, which revealed“G7 users have been hospitalized and died” and that“Dexcom staff say corporate culture put margins over safety.” The Hunterbrook report caused a nearly 12% drop of $8.99 per share over two trading days.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in DexCom you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

