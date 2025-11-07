Playtomic Invites Its Community To Become Investors Through Crowdcube



Playtomic opens its doors to its community, inviting players and enthusiasts to invest in its future and drive growth in technology, operations, global expansion, and new sports like pickleball The crowdfunding will be carried out through Crowdcube, Europe's largest private market investment platform

Madrid, Spain - Playtomic, building the world's largest community for racket sports, has announced the launch of its first-ever community investment initiative through Crowdcube, Europe's leading private market investment platform.

With more than 4.7 million players worldwide, Playtomic has grown beyond a booking application to become a global network where players connect, compete, and share their passion for racket sports.

For the first time, members of this community will have the opportunity to become co-owners of Playtomic. By investing, they will be able to join and share in the company's journey and contribute to building the world's largest community for enjoying and sharing the passion for racket sports.

Investing in Playtomic's future

“At Playtomic, we believe our community should not only play with us but also help shape our future,” said Félix Ruiz, co-founder and CEO of Playtomic.“This campaign is about more than investment in a company, it is about expanding our reach, enhancing our technology, and building a truly global racket sports community together. Our users are not just players or clients, they are the heart of Playtomic, and now they have the opportunity to become co-owners and grow with us.”

The funds raised will support the company's next phase of growth, including enhancements to its product and technology, the strengthening of its operational structure, its international expansion, and entry into new racket sports such as pickleball. The campaign represents an important milestone in Playtomic's journey to scale globally while keeping its community at the center of its development.

Playtomic has also demonstrated rapid and profitable growth, with strong double-digit increases in both transaction volume and revenue year-on-year. +€346M transacted (+51% y/y) and +€29M net revenue (+38% y/y) (as of September 25). Today, the company operates in 66 countries, consolidating its position as a leading global platform for racket sports.

Padel's Global Boom

The campaign comes at a time when padel is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide,. According to the Global Padel Report by Playtomic and PwC, an average of 50 new clubs are opening every week globally. As one of the market leaders in this space, Playtomic is at the forefront of this surge, and through its mission is actively contributing to and promoting the growth of padel worldwide while continuing to drive its international expansion