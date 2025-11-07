Highland Critical Minerals Corp. Enters Into Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Mining Claims Located In The Territory Of Nunavut

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "") to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in the Territory of Nunavut, Canada. The mining claims represent approximately 3,138.874 hectares of mineral exploration property located in the Yathkyed Lake Greenstone Belt, in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut (the ""). The Company will complete the acquisition of the Mining Claims (the "") through its wholly owned subsidiary, 6025 Nunavut Ltd.

Terms of the Acquisition

Under the terms of the Acquisition the Company will issue 50,000 class A common shares of the Company in consideration for the Mining Claims (the " Consideration Shares "). Pursuant to the LOI, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a minimum lockup period of one year following completion of the Acquisition.

The LOI provides for an exclusive negotiating period between the Company and the vendor of the Mining Claims of 120 days from the signing of the LOI (the " Exclusivity Period ") and is subject to completion of customary due diligence by Company. Prior to the expiry of the Exclusivity Period, the parties will negotiate and enter into a definitive purchase agreement with respect to the Acquisition. The definitive agreement is expected to include customary covenants, closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, indemnification provisions and termination rights. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into a definitive agreement or complete the Acquisition.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated execution of a definitive agreement with respect to the Acquisition, the approval of the CSE, and the parties satisfying all terms and conditions to consummate the Acquisition. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the timely receipt of all approvals relating to the Acquisition; the ability of the Company to negotiate the terms of a definitive agreement on or before the expiry of the Exclusivity Period, or at all; satisfactory completion of due diligence investigations in connection with the Acquisition; the completion of the Acquisition at all, and assumptions about general economic and market conditions. Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks that not all regulatory approvals (including CSE approval) are obtained; risks relating to the mining industry; and other factors discussed in the Company's long-form prospectus dated May 9, 2025. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.