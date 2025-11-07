Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyz Cabinet Approves Regulations For Digital Infrastructure And IT Development Fund

Kyrgyz Cabinet Approves Regulations For Digital Infrastructure And IT Development Fund


2025-11-07 08:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved new regulations establishing the Digital Infrastructure, IT, and Innovative Communications Development Fund under the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The decision was formalized in Resolution No. 713, signed on November 1. The fund is designed to finance digital projects, modernize infrastructure, and support innovation within the communications sector.

It provides a structured mechanism for promoting technological advancement and facilitating investment in information and communication technologies (ICT).

The resolution also repeals paragraph 1 of Resolution No. 29 of June 14, 2021, which previously regulated certain aspects of the Ministry of Digital Development. The new regulations will enter into force 15 days after their official publication.

MENAFN07112025000187011040ID1110310839



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search