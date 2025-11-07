Kyrgyz Cabinet Approves Regulations For Digital Infrastructure And IT Development Fund

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Cabinet of Ministers has approved new regulations establishing the Digital Infrastructure, IT, and Innovative Communications Development Fund under the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The decision was formalized in Resolution No. 713, signed on November 1. The fund is designed to finance digital projects, modernize infrastructure, and support innovation within the communications sector.

It provides a structured mechanism for promoting technological advancement and facilitating investment in information and communication technologies (ICT).

The resolution also repeals paragraph 1 of Resolution No. 29 of June 14, 2021, which previously regulated certain aspects of the Ministry of Digital Development. The new regulations will enter into force 15 days after their official publication.