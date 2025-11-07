Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONAN, Mont., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”), a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 results after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Company management will host a conference call and Q&A session to discuss the results at 8:30 AM ET on Friday, November 14, 2025.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the Company is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit .

Contact

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

...