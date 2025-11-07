Japan Molecular Imaging Market Report 2025: Key Trends, Companies And Insights By Modality, Application, End Use And City To 2033

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Molecular Imaging Market Report by Modality, Application, End Use, City and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Japan's Molecular Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 366.82 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 523.91 million by 2033 at a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.04% from 2025 to 2033. This increase is due to technological advancements in imaging, higher incidence of chronic illnesses, and growing demand for early detection and correct diagnosis in the healthcare sector.

Growth Drivers of the Japan Molecular Imaging Market

Rise in Cancer and Chronic Disease Prevalence

The Japan molecular imaging market is largely spurred by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Cancer itself is responsible for a significant proportion of morbidity and mortality among Japan's aging population. Molecular imaging modalities such as PET, SPECT, and MRI allow for early detection of tumors, observation of therapy response, and accurate treatment planning. With more than 28% of Japan's population over the age of 65, age-related disorders like dementia and Alzheimer's are also increasingly prevalent, creating increased demand for molecular imaging.

In 2022, Japan had approximately 1,019,000 new cancer incidents and 380,400 deaths, with the five most prevalent cancers being colorectal, stomach, lung, prostate, and female breast cancers, accounting for approximately 60% of all cases. Japan is subjected to severe challenges in the control of cancer due to its super-aging society, with the percentage of adults 65 years and older set to increase from 28% in 2020 to 38% in 2050, accompanied by a shrinking population resulting from low fertility rates.

Technological Improvements in Imaging Modalities

Technology advancement forms a key growth engine in Japan's molecular imaging industry. Hybrid imaging systems like PET/CT and PET/MRI find widespread acceptance in hospitals and research facilities, as they provide both anatomical and molecular information in a single examination. These new-generation systems give more accurate results, enable shorter scan times, and expose patients to less radiation, enhancing patient safety and diagnostic accuracy.

Japanese businesses and international players are heavily investing in AI-based imaging analysis, which enables faster data interpretation and workflow efficiency in clinical environments. Integration with digital health platforms further enables real-time image sharing and collaboration across medical institutions. Japan's healthcare system, known for adopting high-end technologies, is supporting the integration of these advanced modalities to enhance clinical outcomes.

Government Support and Research Initiatives

Government policy and academic-industry partnerships are crucial catalysts for molecular imaging development in Japan. The nation has placed high value on precision medicine and translational research, with molecular imaging playing a key role as an enabler. Universities and research centers are in active collaboration with pharmaceutical companies to innovate new tracers, broaden applications, and speed up clinical trials. The government offers financial aid for early disease detection programs and invests in dementia and cancer care programs, which extensively depend on imaging technologies. Reimbursement policies for some PET and SPECT scans also promote broader use in hospitals.

Challenges in the Japan Molecular Imaging Market

High Capital and Maintenance Costs

The use of molecular imaging in Japan is hindered by a major obstacle represented by high operational and equipment costs. PET, SPECT, and hybrid imaging systems are expensive investments that few smaller hospitals and clinics can handle. The cost of maintenance, not to mention the requirement for specialized facilities and trained personnel, adds to the expense. Moreover, imaging radiopharmaceuticals have high production and handling prices that add up to increased operational costs. Government grants and insurance coverage reduce the financial burden on big hospitals, but smaller centers cannot afford to invest such amounts. This economic hurdle retards market penetration, especially in poor rural areas.

Insufficient Radiopharmaceutical Supply Chain

Another significant issue in Japan's molecular imaging industry is the low quantity of radiopharmaceuticals, which play a critical role in PET and SPECT imaging. Owing to their short half-life, tracers like FDG need localized production and speedy distribution, but there are not enough facilities for manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals. This leads to unequal availability, especially in rural or less developed prefectures, limiting patient accessibility. Regulatory barriers to new tracer approvals also dampen innovation, which reduces the scope of imaging uses. Shortages in supply drive scan costs up, lowering affordability and accessibility. Although Japan is spending on increasing radiopharmaceutical facilities and looking into global partnerships, logistical and regulatory challenges remain a risk.

