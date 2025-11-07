Jordanians Perform Istisqa Prayer Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- Jordanians performed the Istisqa prayer on Friday in various regions across the Kingdom, responding to a call by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.The special Muslim prayer for rain is a religious ritual practised since the time of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, and is held due to lack of rain.The Ministry of Awqaf had circulated instructions to its directorates, imams, and preachers across the Kingdom to hold the Istisqa prayer after Friday prayer.It also urged the public to increase acts of repentance and seek forgiveness, calling on God Almighty to send rain upon the land.The ministry's call came in light of the delayed and scarce rainfall this year. The Sunnah encourages Muslims to perform the Istisqa prayer during times of drought and prolonged lack of precipitation.