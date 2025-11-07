Whitestone REIT Acquires Primely Located World Cup Plaza In Frisco, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Center located adjacent to the 21,000-seat Toyota Stadium that attracts more than 1.4 million visitors annually and will serve as a base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT

The 90,391 square-foot World Cup Plaza, situated at the northeast corner of main street and Dallas North Tollway – the busiest intersection north of 121 and North Dallas Tollway (approximately 135,000 vehicles per day) – sits across the street from Frisco Square, a 147-acre pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use development that features 1.5 million square feet of office space and 1,400 apartments. Nearby Memorial and Wakeland High Schools drive repeat, dependable traffic to the center.













“The strategic addition of World Cup Plaza allows us to further strengthen our presence in thriving Frisco, which is home to several headquarters, including the PGA of America and the Dallas Cowboys,” stated Christine Mastandrea, President and COO of Whitestone REIT.“The center aligns with our investment thesis of acquiring well-located, neighborhood shopping centers in growing markets with strong upside potential that can be realized through our best-in-class leasing platform and operational expertise.”

World Cup Plaza, developed in 2007, features a synergistic mix of necessity retailers and restaurants, including Blue Goose Cantina, The Green Gator, The NOW Massage, Hikari Sushi & Grill, Lemma Coffee Roasters, Rotate Bar & Kitchen, Frisco Soccer Association and Wells Fargo. The center serves more than 293,951 people within a 5-mile radius, with an average household income of $149,335. Whitestone expects to leverage its strong leasing relationships and market knowledge to drive further rent growth and improve the customer experience.

Dave Holeman, CEO of Whitestone, commented:“Frisco continues to outpace many markets across the country in both population and economic growth, and we are pleased to add scale here by opportunistically acquiring World Cup Plaza. Not only does this center benefit from strong year-round traffic because of its prime location, but we are expecting a surge in visitors in 2026 because of the World Cup and the center's proximity to Toyota Stadium. We believe World Cup Plaza presents a unique opportunity to strengthen our portfolio and drive shareholder value, while simultaneously improving the durability of our cash flows.”

In addition to Wold Cup Plaza, Whitestone also owns four other institutional-quality shopping centers nearby, including Headquarters Village, The Shops at Starwood, Lakeside Market and Eldorado Plaza.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

