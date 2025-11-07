Hong Kong Sixes: India Edge Pakistan By 2 Runs In DLS-Hit Thriller

India Edges Pakistan in Rain-Affected Thriller

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 continued to deliver high-octane cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on Friday, with India edging out Pakistan by two runs in a rain-affected Pool C clash decided by the DLS method. In a contest shortened by rain interruptions, India managed to hold their nerve to secure a narrow win. Batting first, India posted 86/4 in six overs, driven by Robin Uthappa's quickfire 28 off 11 balls and Bharat Chipli's solid 24 from 13 deliveries. Skipper Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 17 off six balls to lift India to a competitive total, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes. Pakistan's chase began well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score. Stuart Binny's tight spell, conceding only seven runs and taking a wicket, proved to be the difference in the final outcome.

Other Key Results from the Day

Australia Dominates UAE

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs. Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 off 11 balls, while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 off just five deliveries.

Afghanistan Continues Strong Form

Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament. Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs. In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.

Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka

In Pool D, Bangladesh recorded a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka. Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain's brilliant 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh's favour, as they successfully defended 75 to restrict Sri Lanka to 61/6. The defeat marked Sri Lanka's second consecutive loss in the tournament.

The final fixture of the day between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.

