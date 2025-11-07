Ursolic Acid Market Forecasted To Achieve US $0.02 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Ursolic Acid Market In 2025?The market size for ursolic acid has seen robust expansion in the past few years. Its valuation is projected to rise from $0.01 billion in 2024 to $0.01 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors contributing to the historic period growth include usage in traditional herbal medicine, pharmaceutical research, escalating health consciousness, applications in cosmetics and skincare, as well as research into its anti-inflammatory properties.

Projections suggest robust expansion in the ursolic acid market in the coming years, with its value estimated to reach $0.02 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This surge during the forecast period can be linked to a rise in lifestyle diseases, expansion of the nutraceutical market, an upswing in herbal supplement demands, advancements in cancer research and treatment, and sustainable sourcing. The forecast period is expected to see a trend towards natural and herbal anti-inflammatory supplements, enhanced utilization of ursolic acid in cosmetic and skincare products, anti-obesity supplements, and a continued commitment to sustainable sourcing.

Download a free sample of the ursolic acid market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ursolic Acid Market?

The growth of the ursolic acid market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases. Ursolic acid has been found to reduce the heart rate, impede the replication of cell nuclear antigen expression in damaged artery cells, and decrease lipid peroxide levels by neutralizing free radicals. For example, in September 2024, a report by the Stroke Foundation, a national charity based in Australia devoted to preventing strokes, showed that 45,785 Australians had a stroke in 2023, which is equivalent to one stroke every 11 minutes. Out of these, 34,793 were new cases. Thus, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the expansion of the ursolic acid market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ursolic Acid Industry?

Major players in the Ursolic Acid include:

. Sabinsa Corporation

. Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited

. Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co. Ltd.

. Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

. Hunan NutraMax Inc.

. Changsha E.K. HERB Co. Ltd.

. Xian Tonking Biotech Co. Ltd.

. Geneham Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

. TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

. MP Biomedicals LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ursolic Acid Industry?

Leading businesses in the ursolic acid market are concentrating their efforts on the launch of broad-spectrum mineral sunscreens to secure a competitive advantage in the industry. This type of sun protection product that contains active constituents like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, is effective in covering a broad range of UV radiation, thus serving as an efficient sunburn preventative. For instance, MALIN + GOETZ Inc., a skincare firm based in the USA, unveiled it's SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen product line in August 2022. The sunscreen consists of niacinamide, vitamin E, ursolic acid, antioxidants, and non-nano zinc oxide providing adequate defense against UV rays and other environmental stressors, making it ideal for every skin type and shade. The sunscreen also leverages Malin+Goetz's MicroSperse technology for quick and easy absorption while simultaneously offering water-resistant, broad-spectrum defense.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ursolic Acid Market Report?

The ursolic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Other Types

2) By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Powdered Form: Standardized Ursolic Acid Powder, Organic Ursolic Acid Powder

2) By Capsules: Standard Capsules, Vegetarian Capsules, Gelatin Capsules

3) By Liquid Form: Ursolic Acid Extracts, Liquid Supplements Containing Ursolic Acid, Ursolic Acid Oil Formulations

View the full ursolic acid market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ursolic Acid Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the ursolic acid market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The market report for ursolic acid covers several regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ursolic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2025

report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2025

report/antacids-global-market-report

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market Report 2025

report/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: