UAE: Schengen Visa Appointments 'Almost Full' Amid Plans For Festive Europe Holidays

With the festive and holiday season approaching, UAE residents are rushing to secure Schengen visas to experience Europe's magical Christmas Villages and winter wonderlands. Travel agencies said visa appointments are almost full, with high demand pushing available slots well into the new year.

“Malta, Bulgaria and Poland visas are available this month, but Netherlands appointments are only open from March and Germany in January,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.“The demand is very high, and we are not getting enough appointment slots.”

Recommended For You Up to Dh1 billion fine as UAE boosts Central Bank powers under new financial law

According to Subair, destinations such as Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Poland and Finland are among the most sought-after this Christmas season, as these countries are home to some of Europe's most popular Christmas villages and festive markets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For many UAE residents, visiting Europe during December has become a seasonal tradition, from strolling through cobblestoned streets lined with fairy lights to sipping hot chocolate at market stalls and experiencing snow for the first time.

Pavan Poojary, a travel consultant at Luxury Travels, said people are planning their holidays around available visa slots rather than the other way around.“As people want to travel, they are preferring appointment dates for later months as well,” he said.“Travel to Europe is skyrocketing for this year and early next year.”

Travel agents said that those lucky enough to get visa appointments in December must still plan carefully.“The maximum visa appointment people can get now is in December first week,” Poojary said.“It usually takes around 15 days to process, so travellers can make it only if they get their visas within the Christmas dates.”

Most preferred destinations

Among Schengen countries, Switzerland remains the most preferred for UAE travellers this year, followed closely by Italy, Spain and France, popular for their scenic towns, calm nature, and festive atmosphere.

With Europe transforming into a winter paradise each December, many travellers are willing to wait for months to experience it.“People don't mind applying now even if their travel is next year,” said Subair.“They just want to make sure they get their slot for Schengen countries.”

Travel experts advise residents to plan and apply early as appointment slots for Schengen countries are limited. Those unable to secure appointments can consider lesser-known destinations such as Bulgaria and Malta, where visa availability is still open.