Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rolf Jansson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129577/4/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2349 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 712 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(4): Volume: 49 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(5): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(7): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(8): Volume: 890 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 850 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(14): Volume: 596 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(15): Volume: 223 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(16): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions (16):
Volume: 10275 Volume weighted average price: 6.81211 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 11 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, ...
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.
Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.
Aspo – Sustainable value creation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment