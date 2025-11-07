Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC): Number Of Children Facing Severe Hunger Set To Surge By 20% As Conflict Drives Thousands From Their Homes

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The number of children facing emergency levels of hunger in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is expected to surge by at least 20% by the new year due to ongoing violence, displacement and seasonal food shortages, according to Save the Children.[1]

Analysis of new data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Partnership-the leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises-found that about 14 million children- one in five – will face crisis levels of hunger or worse between January and June next year.

Among them, around 2.1 million will face more severe emergency levels of hunger, characterised by acute malnutrition and a heightened risk of hunger-related death. [2]

Three-quarters of the 2.1 million children facing emergency hunger across the country live in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika where various conflicts, as well as attacks by different armed groups against civilians, dramatically escalated earlier this year.

This led to a surge in hunger, displacement, civilian casualties and cases of sexual violence. More than two million people have been displaced by violence in DRC this year. [3]

Food insecurity has devastating effects on children's health, leading to malnutrition, stunted growth, weakened immune systems, and increased vulnerability to diseases. Children who do not have sufficient access to food will also struggle to focus and learn, if they have access to education.

Greg Ramm, country director for Save the Children in DRC, said:

"After a catastrophic escalation of hunger among children in DRC earlier this year, the latest findings by the IPC show that the situation has failed to improve as 14 million children in the country continue to face crisis levels of hunger, including 2 million children facing a hunger emergency. The ongoing violence in eastern DRC has left families without access to food, healthcare, and other essential services and made the DRC one of the world's biggest displacement crises. The situation for families returning home is scarcely better. Poverty rates remain high, particularly in rural areas, trapping millions of people in repeated cycles of hunger.

“The international community must take immediate action to address this crisis and prevent further suffering especially among children. We urgently need more funding to support lifesaving food security and nutrition programmes, so families have enough to eat and children don't suffer from malnutrition.”

Save the Children started working in eastern DRC in 1994, and is currently working with 13 local partners, as well as international partners and government authorities, to deliver critical health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection and education support to children and their families.

NOTES

[1]

Child shares estimated using population data from the UN World Population Prospects 2024.

[2] The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) provides a common scale for classifying the severity and magnitude of food shortage and acute malnutrition.

[3] OCHA update published 25 September shows 2.14 million people displaced in 2025 and 474,000 in the last 3 months

