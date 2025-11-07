Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Conference On Correct Media Use Of Azerbaijani Literary Language Norms


2025-11-07 02:10:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A conference is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on the topic of "Correct media use of the Azerbaijani literary language norms," Trend reports.

The conference is being held jointly by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Press Council.

The aim of the conference, organized at the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, is to promote the fluent and correct use of the Azerbaijani language in the media environment in accordance with literary norms, to develop language culture and to contribute to raising speech standards in the media.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

