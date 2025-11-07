Brunel Q3 2025 Results: Driving Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 7 November 2025 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announced its third quarter and first nine months results.

Q3 2025 Key points



Revenue of EUR 304.0 million, down 10% (down 7% organically)

Gross profit of EUR 56.5 million, down 16% (down 14% organically)

Underlying EBIT of EUR 11.9 million, down 31% (down 29% organically)

Cost reduction programs delivered EUR 5.1 million lower costs to EUR 44.6 million (down 8% organically) Making strong headway in deploying our advanced IT platform, including AI capabilities to enhance performance and speed in placements



9M 2025 Key points



Revenue of EUR 917.3 million, down 11% (down 8% organically)

Gross Profit of EUR 165.3 million, down 18% (down 15% organically)

Underlying EBIT of EUR 26.6 million, down 40% (down 29% organically)

Free cash flow EUR 13.7 negative (EUR 36.1 million positive) EUR 20 million cost reduction plan delivered (announced Q2 2024) and additional EUR 10 million cost reduction plan fully implemented (announced Q2 2025)



Peter de Laat, CEO:“We show resilience in a challenging market. Overall, the third quarter showed similar trends in revenue, gross profit and underlying EBIT compared to the first half of the year. The cost reduction programs launched in 2024 and 2025 are delivering results, with operating costs EUR 18.4 million lower year-on-year, in addition to the savings that were already realised in Q3 2024 of EUR 4.1 million. These measures, together with our broader operational improvements, put us in a good position for the next upturn.

We are making strong progress in improving efficiency through digital and AI-driven solutions. This year, we successfully implemented two key systems: our Mid Office System, a contractor care platform that manages the full lifecycle of specialists within Brunel, and NEO, an AI-powered client interface that streamlines the recruitment process, from automated ranking and matching to candidate outreach, and AI-generated CV creation. These innovations mark a major step forward in our digital transformation journey.

As announced, we are working on a strategy update; leveraging our strengths across established and emerging verticals, powered by exceptional talent and an advanced technology platform, we are well positioned to achieve profitable growth again in 2026.”

Results call

Today (7 November 2025), at 10:30 AM CET, Brunel will be hosting a results call. ID 479582 The dial-in number for the Netherlands is +31 85 888 7233, for UK: +44 800 358 1035, for US: +1 646 233 4753. Other locations – see .

You can listen to the call through a real-time audio webcast. You can access the webcast and presentation at . A replay of the presentation and the Q&A will be available on our website by the end of the day.

Attachment

251107 Press Release Brunel results Q3 2025

Source: Brunel International NV

