Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' Cleared For Release, Vijay Deverakonda Shares Support

Before the much-awaited release of Rashmika Mandanna's“The Girlfriend”, actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed admiration for the team behind the film. He said that the cast and crew had created something impactful, emotional, and hard-hitting. Praising director Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel, Vijay remarked that their performances and efforts would surely leave a strong impression on audiences. He also encouraged fans to watch the film in theatres and experience its depth and message firsthand, sending his warm wishes to the entire team.

The Girlfriend

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared“The Girlfriend” for release with a U/A certificate. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles. The production house, Geetha Arts, announced the update on social media, inviting viewers to experience the intense drama and emotional storytelling on the big screen as the film releases worldwide on Friday.

I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact....

- Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 6, 2025

Earlier, Rashmika had shared her deep admiration for director Rahul Ravindran, especially while wishing him on his birthday. She expressed that she was amazed by the emotional sensitivity and kindness reflected in his work, calling“The Girlfriend” a film that mirrors his inner warmth. She also described him as not just a director but a mentor, friend, and creative partner she trusts wholeheartedly.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran,“The Girlfriend” features music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. The film promises a blend of emotional depth, strong performances, and relatable storytelling.

Adding to the buzz, speculations continue about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement and their reported plans to marry next year. However, the couple has not made any official announcement yet.