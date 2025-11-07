403
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Pilot's Father's Plea For Judicial Inquiry
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court issued a notice on Friday to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in response to the Air India pilot's father's plea for a judicial inquiry into the Ahmedabad plane crash.
The pilot is not to be blamed, you should not carry the burden on yourself, the top court told the 91-year-old father of the pilot killed in a plane crash ON 12 June, news agency PTI reported.
(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates)
