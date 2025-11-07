ONE Development And Amr Diab Break Ground On DO Dubai Islands

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Welcomes the World's first AI-Powered Musical Hotel Apartments

– ONE Development, one of the region's fastest-growing AI-enabled real estate developers, has broken ground on its flagship hospitality project, DO Dubai Islands. The ceremony was attended by the company's Founder and Chairman, Ali Al Gebely, alongside global music icon and strategic partner, Amr Diab.

Managed by DO Hotels & Residences, the project introduces the world's first AI-powered musical hotel apartments, a concept that merges music, wellness, and intelligent technology into one experience. The development will feature hotel-serviced waterfront apartments and branded residences that combine smart design, wellness-focused amenities, and personalization services powered by AI.

The project launches at a time of strong growth for the UAE's hospitality sector. Valued at 23.9 billion in 2024, the market is forecast to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2033, expanding at more than five percent annually.[1] Dubai continues to drive this growth: the city welcomed 1.94 million international visitors in January 2025, a nine percent year-on-year increase, while regional hotel occupancy averaged 66 percent in 2024[2].

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said“Dubai has always been a city that rewards bold ideas, and the vision behind DO responds directly to a need in hospitality, one built for how people live today. We are confident in Dubai's ability to lead the next chapter of global hospitality.”

The DO Dubai Islands project offers a collection of waterfront hotel apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, all with freehold ownership and a fully managed rental pool and guaranteed ROIs. Designed to elevate modern living through immersive soundscapes and AI-enabled experiences, the property will feature recording studios, wellness spas, sports courts, co-working spaces, and direct access to Dubai Islands' beaches and cultural attractions.

For Amr Diab, the best-selling Middle Eastern artist of all time and a pioneer of Mediterranean pop, the project represents a natural evolution of his creative legacy. As a partner and board member, Diab is channelling his lifelong connection to music and culture into a new form of hospitality. His influence brings a distinctive artistic dimension to the project, fusing lifestyle, design, and entertainment in a way that is both regionally rooted and globally relevant.

Situated on Dubai Islands, the project aligns with the city's ongoing transformation into a new tourism destination. The area is poised to become one of Dubai's most dynamic destinations, supported by continued infrastructure investment and national strategies to boost tourism's contribution to GDP. Projects like DO Dubai Islands play a direct role in attracting foreign investment, creating new employment opportunities, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global centre for innovation-led development.

The launch follows ONE Development's recent expansion into Egypt with DO New Cairo, underscoring its strategy to build intelligent, lifestyle-driven destinations across high-growth regional markets. By integrating design, culture, and technology, the company continues to deliver projects that reflect the evolving aspirations of modern investors and travellers.

ONE Development is a next-generation real estate developer redefining modern living and investment across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and beyond. Backed by Al Gebely Holding's 43-year legacy, ONE Development operates with the agility of a tech firm and the vision of a global real estate and hospitality leader. By embedding AI, sustainability, and purposeful design into every project, they create intelligent, future-ready communities that reflect how people want to live, work, and invest in the world today and tomorrow.

DO is the world's first musical-themed hospitality brand, born from the creative partnership between ONE Development and legendary artist Amr Diab. Integrating music, wellness, and AI, DO offers immersive experiences across hotels and branded residences in key cities including Dubai, Cairo, and now Egypt's North Coast. Every DO destination is designed to help guests and residents 'Live the Beat' – with vibrant spaces, personalized service, and a commitment to redefining hospitality for a new era.

[1]

[2]