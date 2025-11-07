Crime Branch Kashmir Cracks Major Land Scam, Chargesheets 10 In Anantnag

File photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge-sheet against ten accused individuals in connection with a fraudulent land compensation case in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to an official statement, the charge-sheet has been filed in case FIR No. 12/2015 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Anantnag.

The case pertains to the fraudulent release of compensation amounts in favour of non-existent beneficiaries whose land was falsely shown to have been acquired by the government for the construction of the Verinag–Kokernag road via Batagund.

“During investigation, it was found that certain officials of the Revenue Department - including the then Tehsildar Dooru, Naib Tehsildar Dooru, Girdawar Dooru, and Patwari Dooru - in criminal conspiracy with private individuals, manipulated and forged revenue records to facilitate the illegal disbursement of compensation funds,” the statement said.

The accused allegedly created fictitious entries in official records to obtain wrongful monetary gains, causing significant financial loss to the state exchequer and undermining public trust.

After a thorough investigation and collection of evidence, the EOW filed the charge-sheet before the Court for judicial determination.