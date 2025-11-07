Traditional Data Centers 'Not Fit For Purpose,' Say Half Of EMEA IT Leaders, As AI And Energy Pressures Collide

New research from Lenovo inspires visionary concept designs by architects Mamou-Mani and engineers AKT II to show how data centers must evolve to meet tomorrow's compute and climate demands









Many existing data center designs are failing to meet IT decision makers' sustainability goals

Data sovereignty and low latency are top priorities for IT leaders across EMEA, driven by real-time and edge computing demands 90% expect AI to significantly increase data usage – but just two fifths (41%) are ready to integrate it efficiently Data center design must evolve to future-proof businesses across EMEA, new research commissioned by Lenovo reveals. From powering AI workloads efficiently to meeting urgent sustainability and compliance demands, traditional data center designs are falling short, with nearly half (46%) of IT leaders admitting their current infrastructure does not support energy or carbon-reduction goals. At the same time, an overwhelming 99% of IT and C-level decision makers in the region say data sovereignty will be important to how data is collected, stored and processed in the years ahead. And while AI continues to accelerate data usage across industries, many organizations are still struggling to implement the technology effectively or power it sustainably, highlighting the growing gap between digital ambition and infrastructure reality. Lenovo undertook the Data Center of the Future study, in partnership with Opinium, to provide a blueprint for the key factors influencing the future design, technology and location of data centers. It comes as the data center market grows, and energy usage, sustainability and costs become critical considerations for IT decision makers in EMEA. Sustainability readiness gap requires new approach 92% of IT decision-makers prioritize technology partners who reduce energy use and carbon footprint, yet only 46% say their current data center design supports sustainability goals. This gap underscores the growing environmental pressures of AI, automation and exponential data growth, with traditional cooling systems (such as air cooling) struggling to balance efficiency, cost and carbon reduction. Data sovereignty important for 99% With 88% of IT decision-makers already viewing data sovereignty as a priority and nearly 99% expecting it to remain important over the next five years, it's clear that compliance and control over where data resides will define future data center design. At the same time, 94% highlight low latency as a key requirement today and in the years ahead, driven by the growth of real-time applications and edge computing. Powering AI at scale to define data center future 90% of IT decision-makers believe AI will significantly increase organizational data usage in the next decade, and 62% expect AI and automation to have the greatest impact on IT strategy. Yet despite the promise, 41% admit their organization is not prepared to integrate AI efficiently. “The data center of the future will be defined by how effectively it can scale for AI, deliver on sustainability targets, and operate with maximum energy efficiency,” said Simone Larsson, Head of Enterprise AI, EMEA at Lenovo.“As demand for compute accelerates, customers will increasingly look to infrastructure partners who can deliver performance without compromise, and who take responsibility for reducing environmental impact. “In EMEA, data sovereignty stands out as a particularly urgent priority, shaped by complex regional regulations and heightened scrutiny from CIOs and C-suites alike. Businesses must act now to align their infrastructure with these rising expectations, because preparing for the future starts with the choices they make today.” Designing the Data Center of 2055: Lenovo has worked with engineering firm AKT II and architects Mamou-Mani to consider how data centers could look in 30 years, as their importance to our personal and working lives continues to grow and energy demand increases. The concepts take the rack server data center model and leverage water cooling technology to boost their sustainability, while also making use of natural resources, disused spaces and unexpected locations to solve the challenges and meet needs of their users. The designs include: The Floating Cloud: A novel concept involving the suspension of the data center in the air, at an altitude of 20-30KM (safely away from commercial aircraft), with 24/7 energy from solar power and using pressurized closed liquid cooling loops to prevent air pollution. Smaller modules make the design feasible for floating in the air. The Data Village: Located close to water sources such as rivers or canals, the Data Village involves a modular, stackable brick or pod system of data centers linked to city needs. This location benefits from enhanced liquid cooling and the ability to transfer waste heat to power or heat local amenities like schools, or homes, as well as reducing latency thanks to its proximity to key locations. This model also extends into a Data Spa. Powered by geothermal energy, this concept blends into natural landscapes (such as a valley, lagoon, or geothermal pools), creating a low-visual-impact and biophilic data center. The Data Center Bunker: Utilizing disused tunnels, bunkers, or transport systems, the Data Center Bunker places the technology underground to minimize the need for new spaces to increase capacity. This reduces land use while allowing for facilities to be setup in central locations with lower impact. Benefitting from enhanced security resilience, the subterranean location creates a naturally efficient heat management system. Importantly, all of the concepts would require and have been designed to incorporate liquid cooling technology to address the issue of heat in data centers and the limitations of traditional air cooling. Liquid cooling uses less energy than air cooling, increasing the efficiency and sustainability of the concepts. “As architects and engineers, we have a responsibility to make data centers better, not just bigger. The Data Center of the Future project combines the evolving needs of businesses with practical pathways, from reusing mines and bunkers to high-altitude cloud modules, urban data villages, and data spas that pair server heat with public amenities”, said James Cheung, Partner at Mamou-Mani.“Based on Lenovo's liquid cooling technology, we show how natural resources and existing locations can reduce overheads and return energy to communities. While we don't have a crystal ball to show exactly what the future holds for data centers, this playbook provides a glimpse of concepts that could move from ideas to pilots, faster and with less risk.” To meet the dual challenges of increasing compute demand and stricter sustainability requirements, organizations must begin optimizing their infrastructure today. Liquid cooling technology offers a tangible and effective solution and with Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling, 98% of system heat can be removed directly at the source. Neptune also significantly reduces energy consumption and reliance on traditional air-based cooling methods. As businesses scale their use of AI and advanced analytics, Neptune solutions offer a future-ready platform that aligns with both performance objectives and environmental commitments. “Lenovo is committed to enabling smarter, more sustainable infrastructure at scale,” Larsson added.“With Neptune liquid cooling technology, we're already helping customers address the rising energy demands of AI by integrating liquid cooling solutions that are both highly efficient and immediately deployable. Future-ready data centers require a shift in mindset, one where sustainability is not retrofitted, but engineered into the system from the very beginning.” The Data Center of the Future study features research from Opinium, commissioned by Lenovo, which surveyed 250 IT decision makers in companies of 250 employees or more in Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, the UK and UAE. Fieldwork was conducted in August 2025. AI Transparency Statement: Some of the visual representations included in this work were created or enhanced using artificial intelligence tools, such as Midjourney, to support conceptual exploration and visual communication. These AI-generated images are intended to illustrate design intent and atmosphere; all underlying architectural ideas, spatial compositions, and design decisions were conceived and developed by the author. About Lenovo: Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). AKT II – Engineering the Future: AKT II is an award-winning engineering design practice based in London, working internationally across architecture, infrastructure, and the built environment. Our approach unites creativity and technical excellence, integrating advanced analysis, digital design, and material innovation to deliver elegant, efficient, and sustainable solutions. We collaborate closely with architects, clients, and partners to create structures that are responsive to context, resource-conscious, and inspiring for people and communities while pioneering the future of engineering through computational design, emerging materials, and adaptive systems. Mamou-Mani: Designing the Future of Architecture Mamou-Mani helps people and companies envision and create inspiring spaces, products, and experiences that anticipate the future. We are an award-winning RIBA-chartered practice based in London, UK, with our own fabrication facility (Fab) and deep expertise in computational design. Our work is grounded in foresight: we explore how architecture can respond to shifting cultural, technological, and environmental forces. By harnessing parametric and generative design tools, we evolve projects based on rules and parameters that mirror natural systems making architecture more adaptive, predictive, and resilient. Unlike traditional practices, we link design directly to fabrication through custom software and digital craft, allowing ideas to move seamlessly from concept to built reality. This integrated“design-to-fabrication” pipeline helps clients test future scenarios, prototype solutions, and deliver innovative outcomes with minimal waste. From visioning and computational design to fabrication, assembly, and even digital and graphic storytelling, we provide a holistic service for every stage of a project. This allows us not only to meet today's challenges but also to anticipate tomorrow's opportunities.