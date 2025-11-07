Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US SOUTHCOM Commander Adm. Alvin Holsey Visits Guyana


2025-11-07 12:09:47
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Reinforcing Support for Territorial Integrity and Security Cooperation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is in Guyana to meet with senior government and defense leaders to further strengthen our bilateral security partnership.

During his visit to Georgetown, Adm. Holsey will conduct key engagements, including meeting with Brigadier Ret'd Mark Phillips, prime minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (performing the functions of president) and Guyana's Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan.


Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)

The discussions will focus on accelerating security cooperation, ensuring regional stability, and reaffirming the United States' steadfast support for Guyana's territorial integrity.

The defense partnership between the United States and Guyana is long-standing and encompasses joint efforts to counter transnational threats, build capacity, and engage in bilateral training programs and professional development engagements.

US Southern Command works closely with US government agencies and multinational partners to advance security and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean - partnerships that are essential to hemispheric security, prosperity, and the collective ability to address complex security challenges.

The post US SOUTHCOM Commander Adm. Alvin Holsey visits Guyana appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

Caribbean News Global

