Future Electronics Unveils Digital Campaign Showcasing Infineon's Edge AI Innovations

Montreal, Canada - November 6, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is proud to announce the launch of a dynamic digital campaign spotlighting Infineon's cutting-edge Machine Learning at the Edge solutions. This initiative highlights how Infineon's Edge AI portfolio is transforming industries through intelligent, connected systems that drive innovation and improve everyday life.

The campaign will feature interactive content, technical insights, and real-world applications across key sectors:

. Automotive: Enhancing safety and efficiency with ADAS and autonomous driving technologies powered by real-time edge ML.

. Industrial Automation: Boosting productivity and precision through predictive maintenance and anomaly detection.

. Smart Home & Building Automation: Creating secure, energy-efficient environments with adaptive, learning-based systems.

Future Electronics invites engineers, designers, and innovators to explore how Infineon's Edge AI solutions are shaping the future of intelligent systems.

The campaign will be available across Future Electronics' digital platforms, including newsletters, webinars, and social media.

To learn more, visit the dedicated campaign web page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .