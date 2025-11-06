A Quiet Crisis Is Growing Within The Church One Book Offers The Cure

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press Unveils The Elders Book of Cherishing, a Radical Call to Restore the Heart of Community

What is missing in your church? The programs may run smoothly, the teachings may be sound, yet an essential element often slips away, leaving a void no sermon can fill. That element is warmth. That element is cherishing. Today, Author's Tranquility Press releases a book that names this quiet crisis and offers a timeless solution. The Elders Book of Cherishing: Coming Back to the Vision at the Beginning of the Lords Recovery by Stephen Isitt is a clarion call to church leaders everywhere to return to the foundational work of genuine shepherding.

This is not a book of abstract ideas. It is a pastoral emergency kit, built on the solid scriptural foundations laid by Watchman Nee and Witness Lee. Isitt draws a critical distinction that changes everything. Shepherding has two sides. We have focused on nourishing with divinity, but we have forgotten the profound power of cherishing in His humanity.

With the compelling urgency of a seasoned pastor, Isitt guides elders away from the administrative treadmill and into the living rooms of their flock. The book powerfully critiques leadership that relies on rebuke. Instead, it paints a vibrant picture of a church-built house to house and prayer to prayer. The model is the Apostle Paul, who never considered his work done from the platform alone.

Filled with real world ministry wisdom and heartfelt exhortation, this book is a practical guide to a more ardent church life. It argues that the future of the church depends not on systems, but on shepherds willing to bear burdens with patience and to connect with a consistency that mirrors the very heart of Christ.

If you lead a church, serve in one, or simply long for a more authentic experience of community, The Elders Book of Cherishing is your roadmap. It reminds us that the church is built not by mechanics, but by love made tangible in a thousand small acts of care.

Do not let the warmth fade. This essential guide is available for purchase now on Amazon.

About the Author

Stephen Isitt is a writer with a profound burden for the practical and relational health of the church. His work is born from a deep conviction that a revival of shepherding is the greatest need in the body of Christ today.

About Authors Tranquility Press

Authors Tranquility Press is a premier publishing partner dedicated to bringing impactful voices to the forefront. They work collaboratively with authors to expertly guide their books from manuscript to the hands of readers, ensuring a professional and purposeful publishing journey.