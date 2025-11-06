Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Sweden Ready To Develop Partnership In Defense Innovations

2025-11-06 07:16:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the document also gives momentum to developing new forms of cooperation and will promote Ukraine's integration into European innovation and industrial space.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the development of Ukraine's air capabilities, primarily the potential supply of Swedish Gripen fighter jets. Shmyhal proposed considering joint development of surface-to-air missile interceptors and the joint production of radar systems.

The ministers also paid special attention to opportunities for strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"We will be grateful for additional missiles for our existing systems," Shmyhal said.

He thanked Sweden for its consistent support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Sweden has already provided over $9 billion in assistance and announced an additional $8 billion over the next two years.

Separately, Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Sweden's participation in the PURL initiative and highlighted its involvement in the Danish model, under which the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 400 deep-strike attack drones.

As Ukrinforn reported, during his working visit to Sweden, Denys Shmyhal visited the office of the company that produces Gripen fighter jets.

UkrinForm

