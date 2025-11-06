Provokeglobal: How To Battle AI's Impact On Search And Your Clients

MENAFN - PRovoke) CHICAGO - The facts are deeply troubling for the communications industry. As AI has quickly overtaken the majority of searches, a growing percentage of these searches never direct users to actual sites. That's a huge problem for communications leaders aiming to direct readers and viewers to content about their clients.“It should scare everyone in this room for a lot of reasons because today, if you aren't visible to the AI, you're invisible,” said Erin Lanuti, chief innovation officer at Omnicom Public Relations Group. She spoke at Provoke Media's Global Summit in a session called“AI is the New Gatekeeper - and Communicators are the New Architects of Trust."With these radical changes to search, Lanuti offered communications executives some concrete advice on how to make these changes, starting with how they rethink what they need to prioritize in this new world.“We need to lean into our core skill of influencing humans. But we also need to expand that and understand how are we going to influence machines?,” said Lanuti.“Because make no mistake, our roles have got a lot more complicated and a lot harder because now we have two core groups that we need to be thinking about as we write our press releases, as we develop our campaigns, as we think about the media lists and the influencer lists that we're coming up with.”

Lanuti offered five solutions to staying ahead of AI's communications power:



1 . Present your clients as authorities to AI: AI seeks out experts when gathering information. Lanuti makes sure that her clients are“a source worth citing” by creating author pages for her clients that document all of their conferences and speaking engagements that AI can seek out and use as sources.



2. Make everything clear and easy for AI: Lanuti noted that“AI is actually really lazy” and“it has a lot of work to do to answer your prompts as quickly, efficiently, and accurately as humanly possible.” So Lanuti works with her human colleagues to make sure that they are publishing content that is“extremely clear” for AI, like FAQs and comparisons.“You're helping it do its job,” she said.“The more that we can make it easy for the AI to understand how to talk about a problem, a product, a situation, the more you're going to get referenced and cited and trusted by the AI.”



3. Keep your content consistent: When AI weighs whether to mention a client or a competitor, they rely on repetition in the information they find.“We need to make sure that the information is consistent across all of these channels so that the AI says, 'Yes, I see this in multiple spaces. You're credible."



4. I nclude dates in your content you're posting: Lanuti makes sure all of her content for her clients has specific dates because it makes AI regard content as more credible.“We need to make sure that the information we're putting out there actually has dates on it,” she said.“That alone gives you a lot of trust with the AI. So everything from awards, accolades, claims all carry a lot of weight in the AI because they're dated.”



5. Use language that emphasizes activity on AI: Lanuti noted that AI doesn't just want“nice information,” but it wants to“solve for an outcome.” So make sure to frame your content in a way that it gives AI the opportunity to take action.“A third of the time, AI is recommending a product to you whether you've asked for it or not. So it is biased towards giving you actions to take. So making sure that the information we're putting on there will move towards usefulness is very, very helpful.”

In the end, Lanuti noted that all of these changes will help communication leaders become“an architect of trust” in this changing world.