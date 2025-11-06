Serial Cables Announces 'Hydra,' The Industry's First Gen6 8-Bay JBOF For Pcie, Nvme, And CXL Validation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Serial Cables, a leading provider of high-performance interconnect solutions for PCIe and CXL development, today announced Hydra, the industry's first 8-bay Gen6 JBOF platform engineered specifically for PCIe, NVMe, and CXL validation. Hydra will be available beginning November 16th, 2025.

For hardware validation teams working with Gen6 PCIe SSDs and CXL devices, traditional test setups have been makeshift at best, often relying on open benches, loose cables, and external fans. These environments introduce instability, increase thermal variance, and make repeatable testing difficult.

Hydra changes that. With advanced airflow control, precise per-slot power management, and full sideband signaling integration (I2C with MCTP, and I3C MCP), Hydra enables structured testing of Gen6 devices in a compact, modular enclosure.

Hydra features a passive 8-bay Gen6 x8 MCIO backplane with individual paddle card slots, providing direct, low loss connectivity to each drive. This eliminates many of the signal integrity (SI) challenges common with traditional backplanes, especially at 64 GT/s.

The design supports both standard paddle cards and advanced configurations, including Quarch Power Analysis Modules (PAM) and upcoming Quarch Breaker integrations, allowing detailed telemetry and power control per slot.

Hydra ships with a Python written CLI, GUI, and API access to streamline lab workflows and integrate with any testing tool-chain.

Software Capabilities:

. Real-time monitoring of SSD power, thermals, and link behavior

. Direct control of NVMe-MI and MCTP commands via CLI or script

. Automated test sequencing across all eight drives

. Output telemetry for regression, compliance, or debug tracking

. API-level integration with third-party automation platforms

PCIe Gen6 JBOF Features:

. 8-bay passive Gen6 x8 EDSFF JBOF for PCIe, NVMe, and CXL

. Paddle card architecture eliminates Gen6 backplane limitations

. Multiple paddle card options (Standard connectivity, Standard + Quarch PAM, Standard + Quarch Breaker (Q1 2026) )

. EDSFF form factors supported: E3.S 2T, E3.L, E3.L 2T

. 500W PSU with staggered power-up sequencing

. Dual 36CFM fans with CLI-based RPM control

. Front panel LEDs for slot presence, activity, error, and pass/fail

. 8 x8 MCIO connectors for clean slot-to-slot cabling

. Firmware-updatable mCPU controller with CLI interface

. Per-slot telemetry and controls including: Power on/off, reset (PERST#), disable, Voltage, temperature, and current monitoring, Link width and speed negotiation, SSD dual-port and power draw tracking, Full sideband support: I2C (with MCTP) and I3C MCP

Serial Cables Hydra will be available beginning November 16th, 2025. For demo requests, datasheets, or early access program information, please contact....

ABOUT SERIAL CABLES

Serial Cables is a trusted provider of PCIe and CXL validation hardware. The company is known for early-access innovation, responsive support, and purpose-built tools for hyperscale, enterprise storage, and silicon validation environments. Serial Cables focuses on short lead times, collaborative engineering, and delivering proven hardware that accelerates time-to-market.