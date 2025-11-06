Borealis Celebrates 15 Years Of Impactful Partnership With Emirates Foundation In 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE); November, 2025 – Marking 15 years of collaboration, Borealis today renewed its strategic partnership with the Emirates Foundation to further strengthen education and social integration across the UAE. This year's contribution of AED one million from the Borealis Social Fund builds on a decade and a half of joint impact.

Advancing Education and Social Integration:

Through the Borealis Social Fund, Borealis continues to invest in initiatives that promote education and social integration, water and energy, and waste and resource efficiency. The Emirates Foundation plays a vital role in advancing social stability and wellbeing by delivering impactful programs that educate, empower, and strengthen community resilience across the UAE.

“Our partnership with the Emirates Foundation reflects our belief that businesses thrive in stable societies and healthy environments. We are proud to continue supporting their efforts to build a more inclusive and resilient UAE. This collaboration is a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility engagement and a testament to our long-term commitment to the region,” said Stefan Doboczky, Borealis CEO.

"Our renewed partnership with Borealis reflects a shared belief in the power of people to shape a better future. Through Emirates Foundation's new strategy, we continue to invest in communities, encourage volunteering, and support initiatives that build skills and promote sustainability. Together, we're working to create real impact that strengthens our society and prepares it for the opportunities ahead," commented H.E. Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation.

Photo: Borealis CEO Stefan Doboczky and H.E. Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, celebrate 15 years of purpose-driven partnership at the signing ceremony event in Abu Dhabi.

About BorealisBorealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefins recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility.

With customers in over 120 countries and head office in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs around 6,200 people. In 2024, we generated a net profit of EUR 566 million. OMV, the sustainable chemicals, fuels and energy company with a focus on circular economy solutions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, owns 75% of our shares. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), owns the remaining 25%.

In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe. Our operations are augmented by two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, headquartered in the UAE); and BaystarTM (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).

About Emirates Foundation:

Emirates Foundation was established in 2005 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to drive social transformation and sustainable impact across the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for social change, fostering shared values and unlocking opportunities that empower communities and contribute to the nation's long-term development.

Operating under the broader framework of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Emirates Foundation collaborates with government entities, corporations, and non-profits to shape positive societal behaviors, support the third sector, and channel resources toward scalable, high-impact initiatives. The organization focused on four key areas – physical and mental well-being, financial resilience, environmental sustainability, and community contributions for social good.

For nearly two decades, Emirates Foundation has been a trusted enabler of social progress, driving cross-sector collaboration, supporting social enterprises, and fostering innovation to create lasting, community-driven impact. Its flagship programs include Active Abu Dhabi, Zoud, ne'ma, Takatof, Sanid, and Dawamee, among other programs.