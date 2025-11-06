Seer Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Product
|$
|2,756
|$
|2,915
|$
|8,372
|$
|6,344
|Service
|913
|661
|2,913
|1,751
|Related party
|300
|366
|761
|1,903
|Other
|152
|90
|331
|172
|Total revenue
|4,121
|4,032
|12,377
|10,170
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|1,327
|1,510
|3,868
|3,202
|Service
|335
|268
|1,261
|899
|Related party
|85
|183
|224
|651
|Other
|264
|133
|742
|388
|Total cost of revenue
|2,011
|2,094
|6,095
|5,140
|Gross profit
|2,110
|1,938
|6,282
|5,030
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|10,797
|12,967
|34,132
|37,966
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,659
|13,296
|32,757
|43,677
|Total operating expenses
|21,456
|26,263
|66,889
|81,643
|Loss from operations
|(19,346
|)
|(24,325
|)
|(60,607
|)
|(76,613
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2,765
|4,082
|8,974
|13,101
|Loss on equity method investment
|(1,419
|)
|(861
|)
|(4,835
|)
|(861
|)
|Other expense
|(210
|)
|(224
|)
|(965
|)
|(484
|)
|Total other income
|1,136
|2,997
|3,174
|11,756
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(18,210
|)
|(21,328
|)
|(57,433
|)
|(64,857
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|24
|-
|173
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(18,234
|)
|$
|(21,328
|)
|$
|(57,606
|)
|$
|(64,857
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
|124
|1,415
|295
|981
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(18,110
|)
|$
|(19,913
|)
|$
|(57,311
|)
|$
|(63,876
|)
| Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders,
basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
| Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to
Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
|56,312,290
|61,186,324
|57,928,898
|63,441,333
| SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|44,973
|$
|40,753
|Short-term investments
|154,262
|195,657
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,502
|3,997
|Related party receivables
|300
|379
|Other receivables
|1,355
|1,853
|Inventory
|8,126
|7,436
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,845
|3,248
|Total current assets
|214,363
|253,323
|Long-term investments
|51,950
|63,103
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|21,077
|22,791
|Property and equipment, net
|15,474
|18,575
|Restricted cash
|524
|524
|Other assets
|5,220
|8,281
|Total assets
|$
|308,608
|$
|366,597
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,261
|$
|4,621
|Accrued expenses
|7,770
|7,937
|Deferred revenue
|486
|408
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,507
|2,312
|Other current liabilities
|18
|50
|Total current liabilities
|15,042
|15,328
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|21,742
|23,652
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|10
|48
|Total liabilities
|36,794
|39,028
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; zero shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
| Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized
as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 51,759,773 and
55,083,123 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|1
|1
| Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized
as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,026,571 and 4,044,969
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,
2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|721,360
|719,804
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|431
|136
|Accumulated deficit
|(449,978
|)
|(392,372
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|271,814
|327,569
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|308,608
|$
|366,597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment