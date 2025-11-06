Eritrea: Funeral Service Of Veteran Fighter Fesehaye Haile

The funeral service of veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye Haile (Afro), Governor of the Central Region, was held at Asmara Martyrs Cemetery today at 10:00 a.m. in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, family members, and a large number of nationals.

Veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye Haile, who passed away on 4 November at the age of 78 due to illness, was one of the heroes produced by Eritrea's struggle for independence. He devoted 52 years of his life to achieving national independence, safeguarding national sovereignty, and contributing to the nation-building process.

He joined the Eritrean People's Liberation Forces in July 1973 after serving as a member of the“Tihisha” agitational group from 1972 to 1973.

During the armed struggle for independence, he served his nation and people with utmost dedication in various capacities, including as a combatant in the Eritrean People's Liberation Army, and in the EPLF Departments of People's Administration and Intelligence and Security.

After independence, veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye continued to serve his country as Deputy Governor of Asmara; Executive Director of the Northern Red Sea Region; Director General of the Customs Department at the Ministry of Finance; Director General of Civil Aviation; and Governor of the Gash-Barka and Central Regions, respectively.

President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath on the tomb of veteran fighter Fesehaye Haile; Mr. Yemane Gebreab on behalf of the PFDJ; Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government; Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan on behalf of the Central Region; and Mr. Gideon Fesehaye, son of the veteran fighter.

Veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye is survived by his wife and three children.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye Haile, the Ministry of Local Government conveys condolences to families and friends.

