Alberta Named Most Desirable Region In The World By The UK's Biggest Travel Magazine

After a total of 4.8 million votes collected for the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, Alberta was officially named the Most Desirable Region Worldwide at Wednesday night's ceremony in London. This major achievement demonstrates Alberta's remarkable global reputation as a destination of choice, known for its stunning landscapes, vibrant communities, and unforgettable experiences that are drawing travellers in.

"Alberta is a spectacular province with so much to offer visitors, and it is an absolute honour to be chosen by readers as their most desirable region. Every individual in the tourism industry should feel proud for contributing to this award," said Tannis Gaffney, Chief Marketing Officer at Travel Alberta. "Across the province, we have been working with operators and partners to develop world-class visitor experiences, expand air access, and really highlight Alberta to the world. This just shows how much that is paying off. Visitors want to come to Alberta, and we are ready to welcome them in all seasons."

In their 24th year, the awards determine the most desirable cities, regions, countries, and emerging destinations, while also celebrating the top destinations for adventure, culture, nature, culinary excellence, and sustainability.

"This is a proud moment for Alberta. Receiving the Wanderlust Award for Most Desirable Region puts us on the world stage as a premier destination for family adventures, local experiences, and stunning landscapes while highlighting our dedication to driving growth and opportunity for our vibrant visitor economy," said Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport.

As a trusted global travel publication with over 200,000 readers in the UK and beyond, Alberta's story is reaching thousands of visitors who are looking for authentic experiences and will drive further growth of the visitor economy by experiencing the province. For tourism businesses across Alberta, this recognition opens new doors and creates monumental opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation on a local and global scale.

As the second largest international market for Alberta, UK travellers spent $287M in 2024 while visiting the province. Their top reasons for choosing Alberta include natural attractions, northern lights, historical sites, wildlife, and the local food scene.

To see more, visit Wanderlust's immersive Alberta website here.

