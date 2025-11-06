Expungement Attorney Lynne Torgerson Secures Expungement For Petitioner Facing Solicitation And Firearm Charges In Itasca County, Minnesota

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lynne Torgerson Criminal Defense Attorney"Minneapolis attorney Lynne Torgerson successfully secured the expungement of charges involving solicitation and firearm possession in Itasca County, Minnesota. The court recognized the petitioner's rehabilitation, good character, and stable life changes. Her firm offers expert services in criminal record expungement, firearm rights restoration, appeals, post-conviction relief, and pre-charge representation across Minnesota.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - November 06, 2025 - Expungement attorney Lynne Torgerson has successfully achieved the expungement of charges involving solicitation to engage in prostitution and carrying a firearm without a permit in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota. The petitioner fulfilled all legal conditions, allowing the court to determine that the expungement served justice and supported rehabilitation.

Following the successful completion of probation, the petitioner demonstrated a positive change in life circumstances. With stable employment, relocation to be closer to family, and a lack of significant criminal history, the petitioner provided detailed evidence of rehabilitation to the court.

Letters of reference confirmed the petitioner's good character and meaningful contributions to the community. The court concluded the petitioner was not a threat to public safety, leading to the expungement being granted.

Legal Services Offered by Lynne Torgerson

Expungement of Criminal Records

As a leading expungement attorney in Minneapolis, the firm provides representation for individuals seeking to seal criminal records that hinder opportunities. Services include expungements related to firearm charges, drug possession, solicitation, theft, and other criminal offenses, offering clients a second chance at a clean record.

Firearm Rights Restoration

As a leading gun rights attorney in Minnesota, the firm advocates for the restoration of firearm rights for eligible individuals. Through strategic legal filings and strong court representation, clients are guided through the process of regaining their Second Amendment protections.

Appeals and Post-Conviction Relief

Attorney Torgerson handles appeals, motions for sentence modification, and post-conviction relief actions. These legal services enable individuals to challenge unjust convictions or seek reduced penalties in accordance with Minnesota law.

. Pre-Charge Representation

Attorney Torgerson provides strategic pre-charge representation for individuals under investigation but not yet formally charged. Early legal intervention helps protect clients' rights, prevent unnecessary charges, and ensure the strongest possible defense before a case reaches court.

About the Company

Lynne Torgerson is a Minneapolis-based attorney dedicated to criminal defense, expungements, and constitutional rights protection. Led by her, the firm has decades of experience advocating for individuals across Minnesota. The practice is founded on principles of justice, rehabilitation, and second chances, helping clients restore their lives and reputations through effective legal representation.