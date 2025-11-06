403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Several Air Strikes On Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday carried out several airstrikes on southern towns and villages, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The warplanes executed an air raid on the village of Tair Debbah in the Tyre region, wounding one person, the NNA said, adding that other such strikes targeted Aita Aljabal, Zawtar Alsharqiya hitting houses and buildings, amid aircraft overflights over several southern regions.
The Israeli occupation overflights reached the skies over the capital Beirut, the city southern suburbs and the coastal Metn region, north of Beirut.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese health authorities reported one person died and eight others were wounded in an air strike on the village of Toura.
The Israeli occupation forces have been launching recurring attacks on Lebanon violating the UN 1701 resolution that calls for a cessation of hostilities. (end)
fz
The warplanes executed an air raid on the village of Tair Debbah in the Tyre region, wounding one person, the NNA said, adding that other such strikes targeted Aita Aljabal, Zawtar Alsharqiya hitting houses and buildings, amid aircraft overflights over several southern regions.
The Israeli occupation overflights reached the skies over the capital Beirut, the city southern suburbs and the coastal Metn region, north of Beirut.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese health authorities reported one person died and eight others were wounded in an air strike on the village of Toura.
The Israeli occupation forces have been launching recurring attacks on Lebanon violating the UN 1701 resolution that calls for a cessation of hostilities. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment