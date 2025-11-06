Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Several Air Strikes On Lebanon

2025-11-06 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday carried out several airstrikes on southern towns and villages, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The warplanes executed an air raid on the village of Tair Debbah in the Tyre region, wounding one person, the NNA said, adding that other such strikes targeted Aita Aljabal, Zawtar Alsharqiya hitting houses and buildings, amid aircraft overflights over several southern regions.
The Israeli occupation overflights reached the skies over the capital Beirut, the city southern suburbs and the coastal Metn region, north of Beirut.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese health authorities reported one person died and eight others were wounded in an air strike on the village of Toura.
The Israeli occupation forces have been launching recurring attacks on Lebanon violating the UN 1701 resolution that calls for a cessation of hostilities. (end)
